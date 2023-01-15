Punjab Police Arrests Goldy Brar Gang Member in Murder Case of Dera Follower

Punjab Police on Sunday, 15 January, said it has arrested an active member of the Goldy Brar gang from Sundar Nagar in Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, 32, was facing several murder and attempt to murder cases in Punjab and Haryana.

Who is Inderpreet Singh? A resident of Chandigarh, Singh had first come in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar – the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala – and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during his college days in 2011.

Criminal record: The accused was allegedly involved in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, a supporter of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Pardeep Singh was murdered by six people outside his shop in Kotkapura on 10 November last year, said police. His arrest however is related to Moose Wala's murder.