Goa-Bound Flight From Moscow Lands in Gujarat After Bomb Threat: Here's Why

An international flight with 244 passengers from Moscow to Goa made an emergency landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar after a bomb threat on the night of Monday, 9 January.

The incident: After the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat, the Azur Air chartered flight from Moscow, which was scheduled to land at Goa's Dabolim airport, landed at the Jamnagar (defence) airport at approximately 9:50 pm on Monday.

Why Jamnagar? Sources told NDTV said that the plane was over Turkmenistan when the information was first shared.