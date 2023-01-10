Goa-Bound Flight From Moscow Lands in Gujarat After Bomb Threat: Here's Why

The Goa airport was alerted at the instant and the plane was diverted to Jamnagar.
(Photo: Twitter/RusEmbIndia)
An international flight with 244 passengers from Moscow to Goa made an emergency landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar after a bomb threat on the night of Monday, 9 January.
The incident: After the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat, the Azur Air chartered flight from Moscow, which was scheduled to land at Goa's Dabolim airport, landed at the Jamnagar (defence) airport at approximately 9:50 pm on Monday.
Why Jamnagar? Sources told NDTV said that the plane was over Turkmenistan when the information was first shared.
The Goa airport was alerted at the instant and the plane was diverted to Jamnagar, owing to the presence of an Air Force base there, which is equipped to handle such emergencies.
What did the Russian Embassy say? The Russian Embassy has said that they were alerted by Indian authorities.
"The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft," the embassy added in its statement.
What now? Jamnagar collector Saurabh Parghi said that the plan remains grounded and will be cleared for take-off subsequently.
"Everything, including luggage, cabins, etc, on board the plane has been checked and nothing suspicious has been found," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)