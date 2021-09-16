Give Taliban "Time" To Fulfil Human Rights Promises: Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the world should give Taliban “time” to form a legitimate government and fulfil their human rights promises.

Speaking to the CNN for the first time since time since the terrorist group took over Afghanistan, Khan said that the best way forward for peace and stability in the country is to “incentivise” them.

He claimed that the Taliban are looking for international aid to avoid a crisis, which could be used to push the group in "the right direction". But at the same time, he said that the country cannot be controlled by outside forces.