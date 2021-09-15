'People Stood in Plane to Flee Afghanistan,' an Afghan Shares His Story With Us

From Kabul to Howrah, Mohammad Khan's family fled to India in an evacuation flight.Image used for representational purposes.
On this day, exactly one month ago, Kabul fell to the Taliban leaving millions of people in Afghanistan uncertain of their future. Thousands of Afghans fled Afghanistan to take refuge in different countries across the world.
Mohammad Khan’s family was among the many Afghans who escaped the rule of the Taliban and landed in India.
Through social media we got to know that Mohammad Khan is in Kolkata, so we decided to meet him and his family and understand from him how difficult it was to leave his motherland and how relieved he is to successfully get his family out of Taliban rule. When we reached his place, Khan and his family humbly greeted us and then Khan began to narrate his story from Kabul to Howrah.
Khan immediately contacted his friend at the Indian embassy at Kabul for help. His friend arranged a vehicle, by which, he was able to reach the embassy. The very next day, the embassy issued him a visa and Khan along with his wife and two daughters were able to escape to India.
In conversation, the Afghan refugee describes the scenes at the Kabul airport.
After landing in Delhi, Khan moved to Howrah with his daughters on his uncle's suggestions.
While we were speaking to Khan, we also got a chance to play with the two daughters, eight-years-old Malali and nine-years-old Pashtana. For obvious reasons, the two of them didn’t know how to speak Hindi or Bengali. Both of them were studying at a school in Kabul, but now in Howrah, Khan has hired a teacher for them to teach the local languages.
Mohammad Khan with his daughter, Malali and Pashtana in Howrah
Scrolling through the photos on his phone we saw many pictures that described this life back in Kabul. He was a garment seller.
Mohammad Khan shares his memory of happy days in Afghanistan
Mohammad Khan misses his home a lot. He says he can never forget his mulk
Mohammad Khan says he has seen good days in Kabul before the Taliban took over.
Mohammad Khan used to own a garments shop in Kabul.
Remembering his days in Kabul before the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Khan says, "The days spent in Kabul were beautiful. I had my house there. Within a span of few days Kabul turned into hell. I feel sad when my friends from Kabul call me and tell me about their condition. Kabul is ruined now."
Looking towards the flag of Afghanistan in his room, Khan says:
Khan’s parents, brother, and extended family members are still stuck in Afghanistan and he is trying to get them to evacuate too, through Indian authorities.
