George Floyd's Death: Ex-US Cop Chauvin Gets 22.5 Years in Prison

File photo of former Minneapolis police man Derek Chauvin.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
A Minneapolis court has sentenced former American policeman Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
The ex-cop was convicted in April, after being found guilty on all charges against him.
The prosecutors, in the case, had requested a 30 year sentence for Chauvin.
WHAT CHAUVIN SAID BEFORE THE SENTENCING
Right before his sentence was pronounced, Chauvin, who had not testified at his trial, removed his mask and turned to George Floyd's family and said:
THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD
Twelve jurors had found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after just 10 hours of deliberations, as per international media reports.
In May 2020, Chauvin was seen on video thrusting his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight-and-a-half minutes, eventually killing him. He was arrested on 29 May 2020 and charged with murder.
The video went viral on social media, where Floyd can be seen pleading, “I can’t breathe.”
Floyd had been handcuffed for allegedly passing a fake $20 bill at a corner store. He was accused of refusing to get into a squad car and “intentionally falling down”, saying he was claustrophobic and struggling to breathe, according to the complaint.
Chauvin was the first officer to be put on trial among the other three – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng – who were accused of aiding and abetting murder.
(With inputs from Associated Press.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 25 Jun 2021,01:38 AM IST