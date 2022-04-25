France: Protests in Paris After Macron's Electoral Victory, Police Use Tear Gas

The protests were reportedly held by people who were not happy with the outcome of the election.

Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a runoff vote and won a second five-year term, securing his throne with 58.6 of the vote share.

Le Pen's vote share, however, with 41.4 percent of the vote, increased by 7.5 percentage points, in comparison to the 2017 results.