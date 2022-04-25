France’s Emmanuel Macron Wins Second Term, Defeats Far-Right Leader Le Pen

Emmanuel Macron gets get re-elected as the French President.
(Photo: The Quint)
France's President Emmanuel Macron won re-election on Sunday, 24 April, defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
Macron is the first French president to win a second term in two decades, but Le Pen's results marked the closest a far-right leader has ever come to taking power in France.
(This article will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)