French President Emmanuel Macron Names New Foreign, Defence Mins Ahead of Polls

File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron.
(Photo: PTI)
Freshly reelected French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, 20 May, named France's ambassador to the United Kingdom Catherine Colonna as foreign minister, reported AFP.
According to Reuters, 66-year-old Colonna will be the second woman to hold the role after Michele Alliot-Marie's short tenure in 2010. A seasoned diplomat, Colonna has held posts in Washington and Brussels. She was also once France's ambassador to Italy and has been a former secretary of state for European affairs.
Earlier this week, Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new prime minister by President Macron, becoming the country's first female PM in more than 30 years.
Borne has also served as labour minister since 2020 under Macron in his first term as president. Prior to that, she held the portfolio of transport minister, and then minister for ecological transition – both under Macron.
Macron's new appointments come as part of a government reshuffle ahead of the country's parliamentary elections next month.
The vote, which will be held over two rounds, will decide who commands a majority in the country's National Assembly, which has the final say over the country's Senate.
Macron was sworn-in for his second term as the president of France on Saturday, 7 May, at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace.
Macron won the election with 58.5 percent of the votes in the run-off round against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
The president gave a short speech, in which he said, "We need to invent a new method together, far from tired traditions and routines, with which we can build a new productive, social and ecological contract," as reported by Reuters.
The 44-year-old is is the first reelected president since the formation of the Fifth Republic in 1958, who does not lead coalition government.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)