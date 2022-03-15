Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine, One Journalist Injured

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski (left)
(Photo: Twitter/ Jennifer Griffin)
A Fox News cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, was killed and journalist Benjamin Hall was injured after incoming fire hit their vehicle in Horenka outside Ukrainian capital city Kyiv on Monday, 14 February.
As per Fox News, Suzanne Scott, CEO of the media company, said:
Hall is still in hospital, she added.
The veteran cameraman was a war zone photographer who had covered major stories from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with Fox News, she said. Scott added that Pierre’s talent as a journalist was unmatched.
Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace also expressed condolences on Tuesday and said, "Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage. I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with camera in hand." "The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on," he added.
On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin.
(With inputs from Fox News.)
