Chechens, Syrians, 'Intl Legion': Russia & Ukraine Rope in Foreign Fighters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly recruiting Syrian fighters who are experienced in urban warfare to fight in Ukraine in order to overthrow the government in Kyiv, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal.

Quoting US officials, the report claimed that some Syrians were already in Russia preparing for an assault on the capital, while more fighters were on their way.

"Officials declined to elaborate on what else is known about the deployment of Syrian fighters to Ukraine, the status or precise scale of the effort," the WSJ report further stated.

The Biden government has not reacted to the WSJ report.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, however, did confirm the rumours to journalists on Monday, 7 March.

"We do believe that the accounts of them – the Russians – seeking Syrian fighters to augment their forces in Ukraine, we believe there's truth to that," Kirby said, as quoted by CBS.