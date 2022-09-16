Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Massive Fire Breaks Out at Skyscraper in China’s Changsha, Casualties Unknown

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Skyscraper in China’s Changsha, Casualties Unknown

The building where the fire broke out housed the office of China Telecom, state-owned telecommunications company.
The Quint
World
Published:

A massive fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, 16 September.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@tongbingxue)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>A massive fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, 16 September.</p></div>

A massive fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, 16 September, news agency AFP reported, citing state media reports.

The report further added that the number of casualties are currently unknown. “Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously,” the state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It further added that the firefighters have commenced the work to extinguish the fire and rescue operation in underway.

The building where the fire broke out housed the office of China Telecom, state-owned telecommunications company, the report added.

Also ReadSecunderabad Hotel Fire: Police Arrest Lodge Owners, 2 Others; 1 Absconding

The photos and videos shared on social media show that flames caught hold of the tall building, consequently covering it with black smoke.

Changsha is the capital of Hunan province, which has a population of about 10 million.

(With inputs from AFP and The Guardian.)

Also Read1 Killed, 11 Injured in Begusarai Firing in Bihar; Seven Cops Suspended

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT