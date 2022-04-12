Finland & Sweden Could Join NATO in Light of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

"We will have very careful discussions, but not taking any more time than we have to," the country’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, had said last week, reported by The Guardian.

"Never underestimate the capacity of Finns to take rapid decisions when the world changes," ex-prime minister of Finland Alexander Stubb told AFP.

"My guess is that the application will be filed sometime during the month of May," he added. That is when the June NATO summit will be held in Madrid, Spain.