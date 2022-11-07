Explained: Why Have Jewish Scholars Rejected IHRA's Definition of Antisemitism?

In a statement published last week, 128 scholars, including Jewish academics from Israel, Europe, the United States, and Britain said that the IHRA's definition of antisemitism had been "hijacked" to safeguard the Israeli government from global criticism.

While the scholars "wholeheartedly" welcomed the commitment of the UN to fight antisemitism and commended the body for its efforts in this regard, they opposed the "instrumentalisation" of antisemitism by Israel as a political weapon to achieve its goals.