Ex-Saudi Official Calls Crown Prince ‘Psychopath’, Claims To Have Damaging Intel

Saad Aljabri, an ex-Saudi officer who firmly believes that crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) wants to assassinate him, alleged in TV interview that he knows of a video that shows MBS boasting about a poison ring which could kill erstwhile King Abdullah in 2014.

He also said that Salman is a “psychopath with no empathy.”

Speaking to American news channel CBS during their '60 minutes' segment, the former official said that the the crown prince, who had assumed the throne of Saudi and became the de-facto ruler four years ago, "fears his information," Bloomberg reported.