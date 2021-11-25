Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Reportedly Leading Army at the War Front Against TPLF

Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia, is reportedly leading his government's armed forces from the front in their battle against the Tigrayan rebels who constitute the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in a civil war that has ripped the northern region of country apart, AFP reported.

The fighting in Ethiopia has been going on for over a year and while it has killed thousands, it has also put millions in risk of starvation.

