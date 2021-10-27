Ending Deadlock With Army, Pak PM Imran Khan Appoints Nadeem Anjum as ISI Chief

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, 26 October, approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as the chief of the country's intelligence agency ISI.
(Photo: The Quint)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, 26 October, approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as the chief of the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The decision for the top post was announced following a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Khan.
"The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
Anjum, who belongs to the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army, will assume the office on 20 November.
The country's powerful army on 6 October announced that Lt General Anjum would be succeeding Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the chief of the ISI. However, the prime minister’s office had withheld the official notification, noting that the views of the civilian government had not been taken, PTI reported.
The development has fuelled speculation over a rift between the country's government and the military.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)