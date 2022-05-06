Elon Musk Secures $7.1 Billion in New Financial Commitments for Twitter Takeover

With the financial commitments coming in, the likelihood of the deal closing becomes even clearer. The gap between Twitter's share price and Musk's offer of $54.20 per share to pay for the company has narrowed to its lowest since 26 April.

Musk had initially said that he would fund the deal partly with a loan of $12.5 billion against his shares in Tesla. The incoming finances would allow him to reduce the size of that loan by half to $6.25 billion – thus making the proposition less risky for Musk and his lenders.

The deal is scheduled to conclude later this year, while both sides have agreed to shell out a break-up fee of $1 billion if it falls apart.

Musk has vowed to secure around $21 billion worth of equity for the deal. As per the amended securities filing, that number increased to $27.25 billion. The business person has also sold Tesla shares of around $8.5 billion to finance the takeover.