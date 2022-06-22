‘Economy Has Collapsed, Unable To Buy Oil’: Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday, 22 June, that the crisis-hit economy has ‘collapsed’ after months of shortages of food and fuel and that the South Asian island nation is now unable to purchase oil.

He said that he will hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be able to obtain additional credit facility.

According to a report by Associated Press, the prime minister addressed the Parliament on Wednesday and said,