Watch | 'Namaste From Bharat': EAM Jaishankar Addresses UNGA in New York

The speech comes at a time where India is at diplomatic standoff with Canada over allegations that "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurudwara in Canada's British Columbia.
(Photo: File Image)
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a nine-day trip to the United States, addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on 26 September and said, "Namaste from Bharat."
"This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share," he added.
"The world is witnessing an exception period of turmoil...At this juncture, it was with a sense of exceptional responsibility India took up the presidency of G20. Our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' sought to focus on the key concerns of the many just the narrow interests of the few..."
"Recognising that growth and development must focus on the most vulnerable, we began presidency by convening the Voice of the Global South Summit. This enabled us to hear directly from 125 nations and place their concerns on the G20 Agenda. As a consequence, issues which deserve global attention got a fair hearing.
"More than that, the deliberations produced outcomes that have great significance for the international community. It was also noteworthy that at India's initiative, the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due. This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary."
"India also seeks to promote cooperation with diverse partners. From the era of non-alignment, we have now evolved to that of 'Vishwa Mitra - a friend to the world'. This is reflected in our ability & willingness to engage with a broad range of nations and where necessary harmonise interests. It is visible in the rapid growth of the QUAD; it is equally apparent in the expansion of the BRICS grouping or emergence of I2U2.."
Before his speech, Jaishankar met with the President of the UNGA, Dennis Francis, on Monday. Additionally, he had a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on the sidelines, where both leaders reaffirmed a "strong bilateral relationship."
A video on the EAM's social media account showed him holding talks witj his counterparts like Egypt's Sameh Shoukrey, Uganda's Gen Jeje Odongo, Cyprus's Constantinos Kombos, Guinea Bissau's Carlos Pereira, and Bangladesh's Abdul Momen.
During an event titled 'South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions and Ideas', held on Saturday evening, EAM Jaishankar emphasized that economically dominant countries are using their production capabilities, and those with institutional influence are weaponizing these capabilities. He pointed out the existence of "double standards" in the world, citing the example of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They will mouth the right things, but the reality is still today, it’s a world very much of double standards," he added.
Meanwhile, addressing the Global South and India’s G20 Presidency, Jaishankar highlighted India's role as the voice of the Global South during its G20 Presidency, steering conversations towards global growth and development issues, addressing the real problems faced by the G20 member states.
After his visit to New York, Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Washington, DC.
