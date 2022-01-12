Frequent COVID Booster Shots Could Weaken Immunity: European Medicines Agency

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) warned on Tuesday, 11 January, that frequent booster shots could have the opposite effect and weaken the immune system, reported Bloomberg.

Addressing a press briefing, the European Union (EU) regulator said that repeated booster shots may not be feasible and that countries should schedule booster shots as per the onset of the cold season in each hemisphere. In addition, the EMA advised nations to trace the guidelines set out by influenza vaccination strategies.