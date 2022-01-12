Frequent COVID Booster Shots Could Weaken Immunity: European Medicines Agency

Israel has already begun rolling out a second booster, or fourth shot, to those over 60 years of age.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) warned on Tuesday, 11 January, that frequent booster shots could have the opposite effect and weaken the immune system, reported Bloomberg.
Addressing a press briefing, the European Union (EU) regulator said that repeated booster shots may not be feasible and that countries should schedule booster shots as per the onset of the cold season in each hemisphere. In addition, the EMA advised nations to trace the guidelines set out by influenza vaccination strategies.
The announcement comes in the backdrop of several countries considering the possibility of offering second booster shots to people for added protection against the surging Omicron infections.
Israel has already begun rolling out a second booster, or fourth shot, to those over 60 years of age.
On 15 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would shortly begin administering COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and older adults.
