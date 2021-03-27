Entire Crew of Ship ‘Ever Given’ Stuck in Suez is Indian, All Safe

The entire crew of the giant ship ‘Ever Given’ that has been blocking the Suez Canal for days now is Indian, Bernhard Schulte Ship Management, the technical manager of the ship, said in a statement.

According to the company, all 25 Indian crew members are safe and accounted for.

“All 25 crew are safe and accounted for and they remain in good health and spirits. All crew are Indian nationals and remain onboard. They are working closely with all parties involved to re-float the vessel. The hard work and tireless professionalism of the Master and crew is greatly appreciated,” the statement read.