US Election: Donald Trump Defeats Kamala Harris, Wins Second Term in White House

Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the US presidential election after having won 276 electoral college votes so far – six more than the halfway mark.

This comes after the 78-year-old secured crucial swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, who has secured 219 votes, is yet to concede defeat.

Trump becomes the second former president in the US' history to win a second term after losing a reelection bid while still in office. The first was Grover Cleveland in 1893.

Earlier in the day, when he was just four votes shy of reclaiming the presidency, Trump addressed his supporters at a convention centre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"This is a movement that nobody has ever seen before. Frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time," he said amid cheers and applause.