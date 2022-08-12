As Donald Trump Clashes With FBI, a Peek at the Long List of Cases Against Him

Elizabeth Jean Carroll, a former magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after the then president denied her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s in a New York City department store.

He accused her of lying to increase sales of her book. The trial is set to begin in February in federal court in New York after a judge ordered the same last month.

One controversy within this is that the same judge barred the US government from replacing Trump as the defendant in Carroll’s lawsuit. The Justice Department has argued that the government should be the defendant because Trump was president and not a private citizen when he made those allegedly defamatory claims.