‘We’ll Get Through This Together’: Trump, Melania Test COVID +ve

White House adviser Hope Hicks, one of the closest to Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19. US President Donald Trump has said that he was tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting the results after one of his closest White House aide contracted the virus, according to media reports.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 2 October, soon after one of their closest White House aide tested positive for the virus. Trump took to Twitter to confirm the same. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.

Trump, Melania Got Tested After WH Aide Hope Hicks Got Infected

White House adviser Hope Hicks, one of the closest to Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, following which, the President and the First lady had undergone tests. She had travelled with the President on Air Force One earlier this week.

The President had earlier tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible. The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process.”

Also in a statement, a White House official said contact tracing has been done, “and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made,” The Hill news website reported.

Hicks is the latest White House aide to test positive for the virus which has so far infected 7,277,352 people in the US and killed 207,791 others, making it the worst-hit country in the world.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien had tested positive, as well as a White House valet who serves the President. Katie Miller, the Vice President's communications director and the wife of Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, were also infected.