‘I Paid Millions of Dollars in Taxes’: Donald Trump in Prez Debate

In the first among three presidential debates, Trump and Joe Biden will meet in a socially-distanced arrangement and will not be shaking hands. The topics for the debate are ‘The Trump and Biden Records’, ‘The Supreme Court’, ‘COVID-19’, ‘Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities’ and ‘The Integrity of the Election’, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates. If you missed the key takeaways as the delegates devolved into chaos as President Trump talked over Biden's assigned two minutes, we've got you covered:

‘ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES’

The debate began with the issue of the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg - an issue that has been contested by Democrats, as Biden's believes that the vacancy should not be filled ahead of the election. "We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee," said Trump. "We won the election and we had the right to do it." "The American people have a right to have a say in who the Supreme Court nominee is," Biden said. "They're not going to get that chance now because we're in the middle of the election already." "We should wait and see what the outcome of this election is," Biden added, saying that he was "not opposed to the justice" as a person. "It's just not appropriate to do this before the election," Biden said. “She thinks the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional,” Biden said referring to Barrett's previous "pro-life" writings, taking about what her appointment would mean for female health care and abortion rights in the US.

‘I AM THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY’

“Your party wants to go socialist medicine,” Trump said to Biden. “The party is me, right now,” Biden retorted. “I am the Democratic Party.” During the first segment of the debate, Trump accused Biden of wanting to end private insurance, to which he responded it was "simply" not true. “What I proposed is that we expand Obamacare, and we increase it,” Biden sad. “One of the big debates we had with 23 of my colleagues trying to win the nomination that I won, were saying that Biden wanted to allow people to have private insurance still. They can, they do. They will under my proposal.”

‘IT'S CHINA'S FAULT, IT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED’

"The president has no plan. He hasn't laid out anything. He knew all the way back in February how serious this crisis was," Biden criticised Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 200,000 Americans. "It's China's fault, it should have never happened," Trump said, adding that he has received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." "Many of your Democrat governors said President Trump did a phenomenal job," he said to Biden. Looking straight into the camera, Joe Biden addressed the American electorate "Do you believe for a moment what he’s telling you, in light of all the lies, he’s told you about the whole issue relating to Covid,” Biden said. “He still hasn’t even acknowledged that he knew this was happening, knew how dangerous it was going to be back in February, and he didn’t even tell you.” When Biden brought up Trump suggesting people could inject bleach to fight the virus, "That was said sarcastically, you know that," Mr. Trump replied.