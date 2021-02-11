Fact-Sheet: Does Canada Really Need More COVID-19 Vaccines?  

A release of the call by the PMO here in India indicated that Canada had sought to import vaccines from India and India would look into the request. PM Modi tweeted about his call saying he had, "assured him (Trudeau) that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada."

The Canadian PM office release says, "The two leaders agreed to work together on access to vaccines. The leaders also recognised the need for continued global coordination to respond to the pandemic and to promote recovery.”