'Disturbed by Recent Verdicts': India Expresses Concern After Suu Kyi Conviction

Myanmar’s former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) put out a statement on Tuesday, 7 December, wherein it expressed deep concern over the conviction of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar.
Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on 6 December, but the sentence was halved the very next day.
Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the MEA, said that India was "disturbed by the recent verdicts."
"As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," he stated.
The MEA also called for the immediate restoration of rule of law and democratic processes in the country.
Bagchi, while speaking to the media, said that it was India's "sincere hope that keeping their nation’s future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue."
Myanmar's military, officially known as the Tatmadaw, had overthrown the civilian government in February earlier this year, establishing a military dictatorship.
Suu Kyi was arrested and held incommunicado until her trial began in May. She was accused of violating the Burmese government's Official Secrets Act, breaking COVID rules, inciting dissent, corruption, among others.
The pro-democracy leader, who had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, had her reputation stained by her handling of the Rohingya crisis, and her defence of the Tatmadaw's brutal treatment of the country's persecuted Muslim minority.
A more detailed trajectory of her career can be found here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)