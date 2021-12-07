'Disturbed by Recent Verdicts': India Expresses Concern After Suu Kyi Conviction

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) put out a statement on Tuesday, 7 December, wherein it expressed deep concern over the conviction of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on 6 December, but the sentence was halved the very next day.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the MEA, said that India was "disturbed by the recent verdicts."

"As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," he stated.

The MEA also called for the immediate restoration of rule of law and democratic processes in the country.