Curfew, Flaring Protests, Fleeing President: Top 10 Developments in Sri Lanka

As an escalating political crisis engulfs Sri Lanka, leaders at an all-party meet demanded that Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe step down immediately.

He took over as acting president on Wednesday, 13 July after President Gotabaya Rajpaksa fled to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, millions in the country are struggling to buy food, medicines, fuel, and other essentials in the island nation, which has been declared 'bankrupt' by its PM.

While chaos continues to flare, here are the top 10 developments of the day: