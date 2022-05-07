Cuba: At least 22 Dead, 70 Injured after Explosion at Posh Havana Hotel

At least 22 people were killed and more than 70 injured in a massive explosion that occurred in Havana's luxury Saratoga hotel on Friday, 6 May, the Cuban government said as reported by news agency Al Jazeera.

As per news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), rescuers looked for victims overnight in the remains of the historic five-star hotel which has been known to host celebrities like Rihanna, Madonna, and Beyonce.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s office took to Twitter on Friday afternoon and informed that the cause of the explosion is suspected to be a gas leak.

Diaz-Canel visited the site of explosion as well as as Calixto Garcia hospital where the injured were being treated. He told Reuters,