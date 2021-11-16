What's the Craze Over S-400 Missile System That India Is Buying From Russia?

By now it is difficult for the reader to not have heard about India's latest addition to its armoury.

The Indian government has purchased five S-400 Triumf missile systems from Russia at a cost of almost $5.5 billion in the deal that was initially finalised in October 2018.

The delivery of the systems was supposed to commence by the end of 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed payments, and a possibility of India being sanctioned by the United States (US) under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) pushed the delivery by a year.

Social media and TV news channels have exploded in excitement about the S-400 air defence missile systems, and experts like former Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (whose opinions shall be subsequently described) have referred to them as 'game-changers'.

Therefore, this article tries to answer three questions in simple, non-military language.

What are the capabilities of the S-400? How does it fit into India's defence capabilities? Why is the US upset over the deal, and what legal instrument does it have to sanction India over the latter's purchase?