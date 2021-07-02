COVID: UAE Bans Travel to 14 Countries Including India

The travel ban by the UAE comes while India is also pushing for Covishield-vaccinated Indians to get a 'Green Pass' for to the European Union, though several European countries have individually allowed Indian travellers vaccinated with Covishield.

At least 9 European countries – Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, and Spain – have reportedly confirmed accepting travellers administered with Covishield,

The ‘Green Pass’ protocol for travel to and within Europe came into effect from 1 July and will serve as proof that the individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19.