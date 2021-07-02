COVID: UAE Bans Travel to 14 Countries Including India

The UAE has imposed a ban on its citizens to travel to 14 countries.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, 1 July, imposed a ban on its citizens from travelling to 14 countries including at least five Asian countries – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal – in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Reuters, it also banned travel to Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.
Quoting WAM, Reuters reported that the UAE foreign ministry stressed on the need for citizens to comply with COVID-19 measures.
The travel ban by the UAE comes while India is also pushing for Covishield-vaccinated Indians to get a 'Green Pass' for to the European Union, though several European countries have individually allowed Indian travellers vaccinated with Covishield.
At least 9 European countries – Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, and Spain – have reportedly confirmed accepting travellers administered with Covishield,
The ‘Green Pass’ protocol for travel to and within Europe came into effect from 1 July and will serve as proof that the individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
