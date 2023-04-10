Cost of US Tourist, Student Visas to Increase Starting 30 May: Here's Why

Moreover, the fee for a treaty trader, investor and applicants in a specialty occupation, a part of the E category, will rise from $205 to $315.

However, the state department added, “Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.”

The US State Department has made several attempts to try and cut down on visa wait time and have also taken steps to launch a pilot project in the new few months, where certain categories of the H1-B visa are stamped inside the country.