Citing Security Concerns, Indian Embassy in Ukraine Relocated to Poland: MEA

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 18th day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has temporarily been relocated to neighbouring country and NATO member Poland amid "deteriorating security situation," according to an announcement posted on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland," the announcement stated.

"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments," it further added.