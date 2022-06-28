Chlorine Gas Leak at a Jordan Port Leaves at Least 12 Dead, 251 Injured

On Monday, June 27, a toxic gas leak at Aqaba port in Jordan killed at least 12 people and injured around 251 others, as reported by officials and state media.

As shown in a video released by state television on Twitter, a storage container with 25 to 30 tonnes of chlorine gas, while being hoisted onto a ship, fell onto the deck releasing a cloud of thick bright-yellow gas, reportedly due to the crane malfunctioning, causing people to frantically flee the site of the leak.

The storage container was supposed to be exported to Djibouti.