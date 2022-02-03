China Honours Galwan Soldier as Winter Olympics Torchbearer; US Says 'Shameful'

Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China on Wednesday, 2 February, shared that among the torchbearers of the Olympic flame was a soldier who had fought against the Indian side in the Galwan Valley in 2020.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) regiment commander Qi Fabao, who had sustained a head injury during the Galwan clash, participated in the torch relay ceremony on Wednesday.

"Qi Fabao, a PLA regiment commander who sustained head injury while fighting bravely in the Galwan Valley border skirmish with India, is a torchbearer during Wednesday's Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay," China state-affiliated Global Times said in a tweet.