‘Carefully Considering Russia’s Demand of Ukrainian Neutrality’: Prez Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
(Photo: PTI)
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, 27 March, said that his government is "carefully" considering Russia’s demand of Ukrainian neutrality, a key point of contention between the two countries, as negotiators prepare for a fresh round of peace talks in Turkey this week.
In an interview with several independent Russian news organisations, he added, "This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," news agency AFP reported.
A key demand from Putin, even before the country launched its military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, has been for Ukraine to renounce its intention of joining North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron warned against verbal "escalation" with Moscow after US President Joe Biden labelled Putin a "butcher" over Ukraine, on Sunday.
The White House had issued a clarification stating that Biden was not calling for a regime change in Moscow, referring to his statements calling Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" during his speech in Poland.
The clarification is important because it would have signalled a major policy shift within the US administration.
The withdrawal has “significantly decreased” the intensity of Russia’s advance and forced some units to regroup in Belarus, the general staff of the armed forces said.
