‘Carefully Considering Russia’s Demand of Ukrainian Neutrality’: Prez Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, 27 March, said that his government is "carefully" considering Russia’s demand of Ukrainian neutrality, a key point of contention between the two countries, as negotiators prepare for a fresh round of peace talks in Turkey this week.

In an interview with several independent Russian news organisations, he added, "This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," news agency AFP reported.