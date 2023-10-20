Canada Withdraws 41 Diplomats From India Over Nijjar Row, Will Not ‘Retaliate’

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Surrey by two unidentified assailants on 18 June this year.
Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India after the two countries' relations soured over allegations of India's involvement in the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.
Canadian officials had called the "threat" a "violation of international law," BBC reported.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, who confirmed in a press conference that Canada will not retaliate in a similar fashion, said that the move was unreasonable, unprecedented and a violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.
“Given the implications of India’s actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India...If we allow the norm of diplomatic immunity to be broken, no diplomats anywhere on the planet would be safe. So for this reason, we will not reciprocate."
Subsequently, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs responded to the development and said, "We have seen the Statement by the Government of Canada on October 19 regarding Canadian diplomatic presence in India."
The Guardian reports that following the withdrawal of 41 diplomats accompanied by 42 dependents, Canada now has 21 diplomats in India.
Meanwhile, Canadian Immigration minister Marc Miller said the withdrawal of diplomats will translate to Canada slashing the number of embassy staff working on immigration.
“We acknowledge the concerns and frustrations that this situation may cause for clients, families, educational institutions, communities, businesses in Canada as a whole,” he said, The Guardian reported.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged the involvement of Indian government officials in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, alleged to be involved in separatist activities.
Trudeau said that Canadian security agencies had "credible" evidence that "agents of the Indian government" had assassinated Nijjar, who was a Canadian citizen.
India had "completely rejected" the claims and went ahead to publicly declare its concerns at "Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Following Trudeau's comments, Canada expelled 1997 Punjab cadre IPS Pawan Kumar Rai, who was posted at the Indian mission in Ottawa.
Visa processing services were also temporarily suspended by New Delhi.
