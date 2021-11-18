Canada: State of Emergency Declared in British Columbia Due to Heavy Storm

An image of the consequences of the storm that has hit Canada.
In Canada, a state of emergency has been declared in British Columbia after a heavy storm cut off road and rail links in the province, BBC reported on Thursday, 18 November.
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help the thousands who have been trapped and stranded by the storm since it arrived on Sunday, 14 November.
Additional troops are also expected to arrive, according to Defense Minister Anita Anand.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also pledged assistance to everyone who had been affected by the natural disaster.
According to reports, one woman lost her life, and two are missing.
Environment Canada is a government department that is responsible for environmental policies and programs.
"The last few days have been incredibly difficult for British Columbians" due to the "heavy rains, strong winds, flooding" that have "devastated entire communities of our province", he added.
British Colombia's monthly rainfall average occurred in a matter of 24 hours, thanks to the storm, in an event whose origins are being attributed by experts to climate change.
The increased sea surface temperatures heat up the air above, thereby making more energy available to create hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons, The Guardian added.
The world has already witnessed global warming up to 1.2°C since the industrial period began.
The global temperature is expected to rise by at least 2°C if governments of nations all over the world do not take steps to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.
