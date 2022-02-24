Canadian PM Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Declares Truckers' Protest Over

The act had been imposed to contain protests by truckers in Ottawa which were brewing due to COVID-19-related restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.
(Photo: The Quint)
Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act on Wednesday, 23 February, saying the truckers' protest was finally over, reported AFP.
The act had been imposed to contain protests by truckers in Ottawa which were brewing due to COVID-19-related restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.
"Today, we're ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency... Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the emergencies act," Trudeau said in a press conference, as per reports by AFP.
He also added that while the threat still continues, "We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are sufficient to keep people safe."
On Sunday, the last of the trucks were removed from Ottawa after police arrested over 200 protestors and seized dozens of rigs in a major crackdown. Border crossings were also declared open to the public.
For a number of weeks, thousands of protestors, most of whom were truck drivers, led a fierce protest against the imposition of COVID-19 vaccination requirements to traverse Canada's border with the United States (US).
Truckers blocked a number of border crossings, including a route between Windsor in Canada and Detroit in the US - effectively choking industrial trade between the North American neighbours.
A number of protestors in other countries like France and New Zealand, inspired by the weeks-long blockades in Canada, started similar protests against their own governments for imposing COVID-19 restrictions.
Canada's Opposition parties severely criticised Trudeau for not acting sooner to dispel the protests.
Critics accused the 50-year-old PM of using "a sledgehammer" on protesting truckers and their supporters by imposing the controversial act for the first time since 1970, AFP reported.
Conservative Party MP and Leader of the Opposition in Canada, Candice Bergen, on Wednesday said, "Today's announcement is proof that the prime minister was wrong when he invoked the Emergencies Act."
Defending his decision in parliament, Trudeau reasoned that he had invoked the act because local authorities required "more tools" to "enforce the law and protect Canadians".
He also added that in the coming months, Parliament would be reviewing his decision thoroughly.
(With inputs from AFP.)