Canadian MP Apologises for Joining Parliamentary Session From Toilet Stall

"The member of parliament was literally using the washroom while participating in a sitting of the House of Commons, the cathedral of Canadian democracy. I can’t believe I actually just said those words, Madame Speaker," Conservative House leader John Brassard said.

"Those who witnessed the events quite clearly saw the Liberal MP enter what appeared to be a toilet stall in one of the men's washrooms located on this very floor of this very building," he added.

After the incident came to light, Ali called into Parliament to apologise for his "lapse in judgement," reported the BBC.

"I take this matter extremely seriously, and I promise never to repeat this error again," he said.

