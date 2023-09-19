'Credible' Evidence Ties Indian Govt to Pro-Khalistan Leader's Murder: Trudeau

The relationship between India and Canada has faced tension due to the activities of pro-Khalistan groups. Importantly, the development comes at a time where tensions have surrounded India-Canada ties.

A day after his government set up a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, Trudeau jet off for the G20 Summit in India and said “It is incredibly important that we continue to protect Canadians from any and all types of interference."

“One of the things we’re focused on in this inquiry is recognizing, yes, China and Russia are responsible for interference, but other countries engage in it as well,” he said, adding the commission “will go where the facts bring them," he added on 8 September.

During the G20 Summit, PM Modi had told Trudeau that Canada must do more to curb extremism and expressed "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada."

Subsequently, negotiations between the two countries on a free trade agreement (FTA), which resumed after a decade, came to a halt and officials said they would resume after "political issues are resolved."