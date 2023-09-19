'Credible' Evidence Ties Indian Govt to Pro-Khalistan Leader's Murder: Trudeau

A Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, where he was president, by two unidentified individuals in British Columbia's Surrey on 18 June,.
Three months after the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada is investigating possible links between India's government and the assassination. The government also expelled top Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai, sources told The Quint.
Trudeau told the Indian PM “in no uncertain terms” that any involvement of the India government would be "unacceptable."
As of now, Canadian law enforcement has not made any arrests in connection with Niijar's murder. However, in an update provided in August, the police released a statement indicating that they are actively investigating three potential suspects.
Speaking to the House of Commons in Canada's Parliament, Trudeau said:
"Our top priorities have therefore been one, that our law enforcement and security agencies ensure the continued safety of all Canadians. And two, that all steps be taken to hold perpetrators of this murder to account," he added, according to a report in The Guardian.
Trudeau further said that he expects India to "reiterate that its position on extra-judicial operations in another country is clearly and unequivocally in line with international law,”
The relationship between India and Canada has faced tension due to the activities of pro-Khalistan groups. Importantly, the development comes at a time where tensions have surrounded India-Canada ties.
A day after his government set up a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, Trudeau jet off for the G20 Summit in India and said “It is incredibly important that we continue to protect Canadians from any and all types of interference."
“One of the things we’re focused on in this inquiry is recognizing, yes, China and Russia are responsible for interference, but other countries engage in it as well,” he said, adding the commission “will go where the facts bring them," he added on 8 September.
During the G20 Summit, PM Modi had told Trudeau that Canada must do more to curb extremism and expressed "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada."
Subsequently, negotiations between the two countries on a free trade agreement (FTA), which resumed after a decade, came to a halt and officials said they would resume after "political issues are resolved."
In July, India summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a formal demarche, prompted by the appearance of posters naming senior Indian diplomats posted in Canada and accusing the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Nijjar.
Public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc also said that director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service David Vigneault, and national security adviser Jody Thomas had recently visited India to discuss the killing.
Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, emphasised the need for repercussions in light of this assassination. "To hear the Canadian Prime Minister acknowledge a potential connection between the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil and a foreign government is beyond what I could have imagined," he remarked and added, "We are committed to leaving no stone unturned and to thoroughly investigate every possible lead."
He also took to X to say:
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the if the allegations are true, they “represent an outrageous affront to Canada”, and added:
