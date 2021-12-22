Canada: British Columbia & Quebec Impose New Restrictions to Combat Omicron

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread all over the world, the government of Canada's British Columbia (BC) province announced on Tuesday, 21 December, that gyms, bars and nightclubs will shut while restaurants and cafes will function at limited capacity throughout the Christmas holidays.
The restrictions will take effect on Wednesday, 22 December, and are supposed to stay until 18 January, Reuters reported.
Adrian Dix, who is the health minister of the third most populated province of the country, said that "COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a concerning rate, and we must take stronger measures to help protect British Columbians and ensure our health-care system is there when people need it."
Indoor social events and gatherings are also banned while concerts, sports games, and theatres will function at 50 percent capacity.
Quebec, the second most populated province of Canada also announced earlier this week that bars, gyms and casinos will shut in light of the Omicron variant, and the government also issued a work-from-home directive as well.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said a war was being waged against the virus, and that the country hasn't seen the worst yet.
The province of Alberta is also seeing a rise in cases.
The provincial government has announced that it intends to restrict attendance in 1000+ capacity venues by 50 per cent, The Globe and Mail reported.
(With inputs from Reuters and The Globe and Mail)
