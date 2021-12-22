Canada: British Columbia & Quebec Impose New Restrictions to Combat Omicron

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread all over the world, the government of Canada's British Columbia (BC) province announced on Tuesday, 21 December, that gyms, bars and nightclubs will shut while restaurants and cafes will function at limited capacity throughout the Christmas holidays.

The restrictions will take effect on Wednesday, 22 December, and are supposed to stay until 18 January, Reuters reported.

Adrian Dix, who is the health minister of the third most populated province of the country, said that "COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a concerning rate, and we must take stronger measures to help protect British Columbians and ensure our health-care system is there when people need it."

Indoor social events and gatherings are also banned while concerts, sports games, and theatres will function at 50 percent capacity.