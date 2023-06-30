Canada Announces New Express Entry Invitations for Skilled STEM Newcomers

The Canadian government has introduced a new stream under its Express Entry immigration track which prioritises skilled newcomers with a background in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experience.
Due to worker shortages in the country, Canada has been easing immigration as a solution to fill the labour gaps.
Earlier this week, Canada's Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced that the Canadian government is creating an open work-permit stream to allow approximately 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country.
The first STEM round for category-based selection will open in the week of July 5.
These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year alongside general invitation rounds. The Canadian government will release further details in the coming weeks.
The press release also stated that focusing on candidates with STEM expertise – including data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries, and electrical and electronics engineers – will boost Canada’s science and technology sector.
