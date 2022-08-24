California To Stop Sale Of New Gasoline Cars

The state of California, United States, is likely to implement the decision to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. This move will result in a big step towards the fight against climate change by moving towards electric vehicles.

According to the rule released by the California Air Resources Board, 100 percent of all new cars sold in the state by 2035 should be free of the fossil fuel emissions that are primarily responsible for global warming.

As per a report by The New York Times, the rule has set up interim targets that mandate 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in the state by 2026 to produce zero emissions. By 2030, that would be moved to 68 percent of all the new passenger vehicles sold.

California is the largest automobile market in the United States and these restrictions will set a domino effect of other states following California's example when deciding their respective own auto emission standards.