From 'A New Dawn' To 'Who Elected You?': How UK Media Reacted to PM Rishi Sunak

The Indian-origin leader was elected to the post of British prime minister on Monday, 24 October.
Newspapers from the United Kingdom carried front-page banner headlines displaying Sunak's rise to power, with some praising the Indian-origin leader, and others taking a slightly harsher approach.

(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint) 

Rishi Sunak made history by being appointed the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain on Tuesday, 25 October, after meeting King Charles III.

The 42-year-old MP had been elected to the post by the Conservative Party on Monday, 24 October, after being backed my a majority of his party's colleagues.

Newspapers from the United Kingdom carried front-page banner headlines displaying Sunak's rise to power, with some praising the Indian-origin leader, and others taking a slightly harsher approach towards him.

Here are a few banner headlines of popular British newspapers on Tuesday, 25 October:

From 'A New Dawn' To 'Who Elected You?': How British Media Reacted to Sunak

The Daily Mail called Sunak's victory a "a new dawn for Britain".

This comes in the backdrop of weeks of turmoil that had plagued the country and the Conservative Party - following decisions taken by the Liz Truss-led government which had led to economic instability and worsened the cost-of-living crisis even further.

The newspaper further added: "After weeks of turmoil, Tory party fightback starts here".

The Daily Mirror, on the other hand, took a more critical approach, asking, "Who voted for you?" and calling Sunak "Our new (unelected) PM".

It adds that yet another Tory leader has become the country's leader without winning a single vote from the electorate.

"Richer than the king and clueless about ordinary people, he is intent on eye-watering cuts," the newspaper added.

The Guardian's front page on Tuesday was headlined: "Unite or die – Sunak’s warning to Tory MPs".

The newspaper's deputy political editor also highlighted the fact that Sunak had promised to "end Conservative psychodrama" and "prioritise policies, not personalities".

Meanwhile, The Sun took a lighter approach to events, showcasing Sunak holding a lightsaber, of Star Wars fame, and having a headline which read, "The force is with you, Rishi".

Metro also went down the lighter route, saying, "Here comes the Sunak" on its front-page, referencing the popular hit of The Beatles, called "Here Comes the Sun".

