Queen Elizabeth II Told to Rest For Another 2 Weeks: Buckingham Palace

File photo of Queen Elizabeth.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth — who spent a night last week at a hospital while undergoing "preliminary investigations" — has been told to rest for at least the next two weeks, reported CNN, citing the Buckingham Palace.
According to CNN, Buckingham Palace, on Friday, 29 October said:
Earlier on Wednesday, the Palace had said:
"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”
A source with Buckingham Palace had also told CNN that the hospital visit was not initially announced because it was going to be a short stay, and noted that the Queen is entitled to medical privacy. The Queen was reportedly back undertaking light duties on Thursday afternoon.
(With inputs from CNN.)
