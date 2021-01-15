India to Send 2 Million Vials of COVID-19 Vaccine to Brazil

Brazil’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday, 14 January that preparations to import two million vials of COVID-19 vaccines from India with a special flight are already underway. The shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca developed Covishield vaccine that has been manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India is set to arrive in Brazil’s Galeao Airport by Saturday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the embassy in New Delhi, has made arrangements with the Indian authorities and the Serum Institute of India, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated January 8, and is providing assistance regarding international travel issues and procedures. The Ministry of Defense will contribute to the security of land transportation to the states,” the Ministry said, as first reported by ANI.