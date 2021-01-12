Bharat Biotech Signs Agreement to Supply Covaxin to Brazil

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday, 12 January, signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil.
According to India Today, Bharat Biotech, in a press release, shared that a team from Prescisa Medicamentos met Bharat Biotech chief Dr Krishna Ella on 7 and 8 January. Further, Ambassador of Brazil to to India André Aranha Corrêa do Lago also participated virtually in the meeting.
MORE DETAILS
Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella, according to India Today, said:
MEANWHILE, IN INDIA
Meanwhile, in India, Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ will be sold at Rs 295 per dose.
The company had arrived at a price agreement with the Indian government recently.
The central government has asked the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to supply around 55 lakh doses to 12 centres before 14 January. PTI also reported how the dispatch is likely to start in the early hours of 13 January.
