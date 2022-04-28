‘Widespread Anti-Muslim Rhetoric in India Preys on Fear’: Padma Lakshmi

Indian-American author and model Padma Lakshmi.
Indian-American model and author Padma Lakshmi took to social media and wrote that there is an ‘anti-Muslim rhetoric’ in India. She added that this rhetoric ‘preys on fear and poisons people’.
Padma urged the Hindu population to not succumb to the ‘fear-mongering’ and added that ‘true spirituality’ has no place for hatred.
“Sickening to see the violence against Muslims celebrated in India. The widespread anti-Muslim rhetoric preys on fear and poisons people. This propaganda is dangerous and nefarious because when you consider someone less than it's much easier to participate in their oppression,” Padma tweeted.
She further wrote, “Fellow Hindus, don't succumb to this fear-mongering. There is no threat to Hinduism in India or anywhere else. True spirituality doesn't include any room for sowing hatred of any kind. People of all faiths should be able to live peacefully together in this ancient, vast land.”
She also shared articles from The Guardian and the LA Times titled ‘Hatred, bigotry and untruth': communal violence grips India’ and ‘In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims’ respectively. The articles refer to the recent incidents at Delhi’s Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh during Ram Navami.
