Booker Prize for Fiction 2022 Shortlist: Winner To Be Declared on 17 October

The Booker Prize for Fiction 2022 shortlist has been announced, representing five nationalities and a total of six books.

The oldest author in the list is Alan Garner, 87, with his book titled Treacle Walker. The shortest book on the list is Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan with a 116 pages between the covers.

The other shortlisted books include Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo, The Trees by Percival Everett, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka, and Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout.

The winner will be announced on 17 October and will receive £50,000, while the other shortlisted authors will receive £2,500 each and a specially bound edition of their books.